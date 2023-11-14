Inglewood High School's head boy and girl for 2024 are Hayden Marshall, 16, and Erini Fruean, 17.

The head girl for next year is Erini Fruean, 17, and Hayden Marshall, 16, will step into the role of head boy. Erini says being head girl has been a long-term goal.

“I have always aspired for the top and have worked since primary school for this role. I applied to develop as a leader, learn effective time management and grow my communication skills. Throughout my time at Inglewood High School, I have seen how much the head boy and girl have grown as leaders and have a special energy about them that I want to.”

Erini is the school’s first Māori/ Pasifika head girl.

“I am proud to be a role model in that way and inspire the younger years of Māori and Pasifika students to aim high. I am descended from a line of inspiring leaders in culture and religion and feel blessed to carry that on. I have always been inspired by my parents, leaders at their high school, and my elder brothers who have served two-year missions for my church.”

She is also the founder of the school’s journalists club, a SADD (Students Against Drunk Driving) member and a LINKS leader, supporting younger students with their learning.

She is also a kapa haka roopu leader, part of the school choir and was a performing arts leader this year. Erini says she also loves sports, playing netball and athletics.

She says a highlight of her time at high school so far is being chosen for Outward Bound, a three-week camp in Anakiwa.

“Other highlights are the Year 12 geography camp at Ruapehu and the Year 9 and 10 camps have also been such incredible memories for me.”

Erini attended Laie Elementary School in Hawaii before moving to New Zealand, and attended Koromatua Primary School in Hamilton and then Inglewood Primary School.

Next year she will study history, English, biology, mathematics, statistics and geography. Once she finishes high school, Erini wants to attend university overseas.

“I‘m not 100 per cent certain of what I want to do as a career but I do have a few ideas. I may possibly study law because many of my strengths point in that direction. I’ve always been a passionate writer so I would love to write and get my books published. I’ve always loved public speaking and would absolutely love to weave that skill into a career.”

She plans to travel once she finishes high school.

“I am serving an 18-month mission for my church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I want to travel to Greece and Samoa as I have never been there. They are two of my main cultures.”

She says she looks forward to working with her classmates in 2024.

“My cohort is strong and supportive. I look forward to working together to create the best year yet. I am excited about the speeches because it is one of my passions.”

Hayden says the role of the head boy perfectly reflects the school’s goals.

“The goals are manaakitanga, ora and aao (respect, confidence and excellence). I want to represent Inglewood and show how proud I am to be a part of the amazing community.”

Hayden attended Egmont Village Primary School before starting at Inglewood High School in Year 9. Next year he will study chemistry, physics, geography, maths and English.

His favourite subject is geography.

“The teacher, Mr Haddon, makes learning the subject fun and he is an awesome man.”

Once he finishes high school he will attend the University of Otago.

“I plan to study something in the business sector but am still unsure of what specifically. I want my job to be formed around helping and supporting people.”

He is also excited to work with his classmates in 2024.

“There’s an amazing leadership team that will represent Inglewood High and help make the school better than it already is.”

Hayden also plays football and basketball.

“This year I was honoured to play for the first V basketball and XI football teams. My favourite memory was when I was still new to basketball and scored my first points in a game. The feeling of scoring was nice, but the love and support from my teammates cheering me on was unmatched.”

He says new students should be themselves and find like-minded people to hang out with.

“If people try to hold you back. Forget them. Focus on yourself and your friends. But in saying this, don’t be afraid to ask for help. The transition from primary school to high school can be tough, but the right people make it much better.”