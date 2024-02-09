2022 Taranaki Foundation Emergence Art Awards winner Brett Morrison.

Two past winners of the Taranaki Foundation Emergence Art Awards are encouraging young artists to enter this year’s competition.

The Emergence Awards is an art competition and exhibition for emerging talents in Taranaki. To participate, artists must be born in Taranaki, reside in Taranaki, or have attended secondary school in Taranaki and be aged between 13 and 26 years. Entries for the 20254 awards open from April 1 until June 3.

The finalists’ work will be exhibited at Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery from June 28 to July 21.

In an emailed press release, Morgan Paige Taitoko, who won the awards in 2018, said winning the competition gave her the confidence to pursue art.

“This confidence led me to become a self-employed fulltime designer and artist over the past six years. Beyond confidence, the award also provided financial support which went into creating new artworks, covering exhibition costs, and establishing a website. It gave me the boost I needed to build my career and develop my artistic style.”

Morgan Paige Taitoko won the Taranaki Foundation Emergence Art Awards in 2018.

Since winning, Morgan has freelanced as a designer, worked on diverse projects locally and internationally, and showcased her work in exhibitions across Auckland and Taranaki.

“Don’t miss out on this great opportunity. It’s a chance to show off your best work and shine alongside other up-and-coming artists at Percy Thomson Gallery.”

In the press release, Brett Morrison, the 2022 winner, said winning the awards helped her progress with her art. After winning the awards, Brett focused more on her photography, framing pieces for sale and experimenting with different techniques.

She says since winning, she has explored South America for photography and experimented with various film development styles in the darkroom.

Brett encourages young artists to enter this year’s Emergence Awards.

“Just enter, even if you don’t feel ready yet. Seeing your work on the wall at Percy Thomson Gallery is amazing. It’s worthwhile for the feedback from judges and others in the art world. Tell your friends and get them to enter as well.”



