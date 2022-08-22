Energyworks has become the first major partner of a Taranaki Health Foundation campaign. Photo/ Supplied

Energyworks has become the first major partner of the Taranaki Health Foundation's 'Taranaki Deserves The Best' fundraising campaign.

Energyworks has pledged $250,000 to help fund world-class health services and facilities in the region.

Energyworks' support will assist with critical upgrades and enhancements to the second stage of the Project Maunga Taranaki Base Hospital redevelopment.

"This is a project that's exciting for our region, and we're very excited to be involved – it was too good an opportunity to miss," Energyworks managing director Geoff Bourke says.

"The people of Taranaki deserve world-class health facilities, and we see this as a legacy project – something that all of our people, our kids and grandkids, will benefit from either directly or indirectly in years to come."

While the Government is funding the new build - and the basic vital services it will house - to maximise the development, the Taranaki Health Foundation is raising $25 million for upgrades and enhancements across emergency, ICU, maternity, neonatal, radiography, and a new cancer centre.

Energyworks managing director Geoff Bourke. Photo/ Supplied

Energyworks' $250,000 donation will support the construction and fit-out of the new cancer centre, helping to make it the best treatment facility possible for patients to receive 21st-century healthcare.

The centre brings together oncology services into one space, and will provide radiotherapy treatment currently only accessible by travelling to Palmerston North. The centre has been designed with patient comfort and accessibility at its heart.

"Like most businesses, we've had some pretty raw experiences with staff members or loved ones of staff members who have gone through some very tough times with cancer. There's the shock of the diagnosis, and then the added stress and disruption of having to travel to Palmerston North, away from loved ones and the comforts of home, for treatment.

"This project is about trying to provide a better outcome for people, so they can get world-class treatment on their doorstep."

Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole says Energyworks' support was critical to helping the region get the health services it deserves.

"Having Energyworks onboard is fantastic, and we're extremely grateful they've chosen to partner with us on this once-in-a-generation project.

"When we approached Geoff and his team they immediately understood the importance of the campaign, what it will mean for Taranaki, and the legacy it will leave, and they were very quick to offer their support, which is amazing," Mr Sole said.

A heavy engineering fabrication business, Energyworks has operated in Taranaki for more than 50 years and has grown into a key service provider to the energy sector.

With a staff of 160, the company works out of a large manufacturing facility at Bell Block, where specialised high-pressure, high-heat or high-hygiene piping systems are fabricated and painted for clients including OMV, Todd Energy, Firstgas, Worley, Methanex, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, and Contact Energy. Energyworks also has dedicated teams for on-site installation and maintenance.

Geoff says supporting the Taranaki Health Foundation fit seamlessly with the company's values.

"As a local business, and one that's been around for a few years, we have a responsibility to be active in the community – it's the community we employ from and it's the community we deliver work to, so we want to be active and present in the community.

"The health and wellbeing of our staff is a priority item for us, and the Taranaki Health Foundation is doing that for the wider Taranaki population. Working in a highly hazardous environment, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) is a big focus for us, and we're doing a lot of work on being proactive in the health space. For us, we're always working towards ensuring better outcomes, whether that be at an individual, business or client level, and following the concept of 'creating more value than you take'.

"I think that really plays to what the Taranaki Health Foundation is trying to do – creating more value for the next generation. It's a very powerful statement."