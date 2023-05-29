The workshop enables people to share their views.

A disability community workshop is coming to Stratford.

The disability support in Aotearoa is facilitated by Enabling Good Lives Taranaki.

The Enabling Good Lives (EGL) principles and way of working are aimed at educating and empowering those living with disability to have more control over their lives and the support they receive.

The principles include mana-enhancing, person-centred, mainstream first, beginning early, ordinary life, outcomes, self-determination, easy-to-use and relationship-building.

EGL Taranaki is a disability community-led initiative, dedicated to helping ensure the disability voice is authentically incorporated as EGL is rolled out in Taranaki.

Enabling Good Lives is a partnership between the disability sector and government agencies aimed at the long-term transformation of the way disabled people and their families are supported to live everyday lives.

The Details:

What: Enabling Good Lives Taranaki — Stratford Workshop

When: Tuesday, 9.30am to 2pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre, Miranda St

Entry: Event is free but registrations are essential. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2s3th7sr