Eltham’s skies to be filled with kites for annual Eltham Lions Club Kite Day

The Eltham Lions Club Kite Day takes place on February 12. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Kites of all shapes, sizes and colours will be visible from Eltham’s main road.

The 35th Eltham Lions Club Kite Day takes place in February and club member Joyce Lawerance says the club is looking forward to the family-friendly fun event.

“We are hosting the New Zealand Kite Fliers Association again this year. They’re heavy supporters of this event. It wouldn’t be Kite Day without them and their magnificent kites. We’re lucky to have them. They love the venue and flying their kites under our beautiful mountain.”

There will be barbecue food, drinks, and a coffee cart on the day.

“People are also welcome to bring their own picnic and kites.”

Joyce encourages people to bring their kites and family to have a fun day.

“If people don’t own a kite, we will have some for sale here ranging from $10 to $35. The octopus and colour-in kites will be $10.”

The event takes place at the Turner Property on Neill Rd East, Eltham, and Joyce says the Lions Club is grateful to the Turner Family for letting them use their paddock.

“It’s a nice flat paddock with lovely views of the mountain. We do ask that no one brings their dogs on the day.”

The Details:

What: Eltham Lions Club Kite Day.

When: Sunday, February 12, 11am-3pm.

Where: Turner’s property on Neill Rd East, Eltham. No dogs to be brought to the event.

Bring cash.