Eltham tamariki sell toys to raise funds for Eltham Foodbank

Emerson Waite (7) and her sister Olivia (9) sold their toys and gave the money to the Eltham Foodbank. Photo/ Supplied

Two Eltham tamariki have cleared space and raised money for the local foodbank.

Last weekend Emerson Waite, 7, and her sister Olivia, 9, cleaned out their toys.

Emerson says when she looked at her toys, she noticed how many she no longer used.

"I had a very full toy box and I thought I could sell them to someone who would use them. Olivia thought we could give the money to the Eltham Foodbank and help our community."

Olivia says the two girls set up a table last Saturday and Sunday, laying out their toys for people to look at and buy.

"On Saturday we had our table set up from 2pm to 5pm and by the end of that, we hardly had anything left. On Sunday we set up again from 10am to 4pm and everything was sold. We had so much support. The toys were flying off the shelf. The most popular ones were our Barbies and LOL Dolls."

Olivia says they raised $323.10.

"We're very happy with how much we raised and we know it will help the Eltham Foodbank."

Emerson says she had fun selling her toys.

"We met so many people who liked our old toys. What I liked is that we could clear some space and help out our local foodbank. They do a lot of good work in the community and need support so they can continue doing what they do."