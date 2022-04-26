Eltham's skies were filled with kites. Photo/ Supplied

Dozens of kites could be seen from Eltham's main road for the Eltham Lions Club's 35th annual Kite Day.

Eltham Lions Club Kite Day manager Joyce Lawrence says the turnout from the public was fantastic.

"It's a free event but we do put out a donation box for anyone that wishes to donate. We received so many donations from our generous community. The money will go towards community and youth projects."

Twelve members of the New Zealand Kite Fliers Association were at the event, showcasing their large kites for those who attended.

"It was gorgeous to see little kids flying their kites next to the impressive kites by the New Zealand Kite Fliers Association. They've supported us for 35 years and we're very appreciative of that support."

Joyce says the Lions sold 120 kites on behalf of the Kite Fliers Association.

"We ran out. There was such a high demand for them. I'd say this is the best kite day we've ever had."