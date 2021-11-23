Eltham second-hand shop spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season

Second Impressions Clothing Barn is donating food and children's toys to the Eltham Foodbank.

An Eltham second-hand shop is spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season.

Second Impressions Clothing Barn owner Raewyn Boulton is collecting donations of food items and children's toys for the Eltham Foodbank.

Raewyn has been donating to Eltham Foodbank for about three years.

"When I first started I was amazed by the donations I received and it's continued to grow and grow. The community is really good at giving and supporting charitable organisations. There's a lot of foot traffic that comes through here and I thought I could utilise that to help others."

This year Raewyn decided to also collect children's toys to donate to the foodbank.

"It's all about brightening up a child's life and giving them something extra special for Christmas."

She says she will collect donations until the middle of December and then deliver them to the foodbank.

"I'm expecting lots of donations. I end up with so many boxes filled and it always warms my heart. I think it's important to give to others. It's something I like doing. My favourite part is watching the boxes fill with items generously donated by our community. Eltham really is a giving place."

Raewyn says she matches what the public gives.

"Once I have all the donations I go to a supermarket and buy roughly the same amount as what I think has been donated. It's about matching what the public gives and supporting a really important organisation. I plan to do that this year and also match the toys as well."

She says the toys don't need to be wrapped.

"I will buy wrapping paper and wrap them myself and mark them as a gift for a girl, boy, or unisex."

Raewyn says supporting the Eltham Foodbank is important.

"They do so much for the community and help those in need. I help them so they can continue doing the wonderful things they do."

She is collecting donations at the Second Impressions Clothing Barn.

"It doesn't have to be much. Every little bit helps. It could be a couple of items of food or some toys. It all goes towards making sure someone has a special Christmas."