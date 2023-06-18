New steps have been added in Eltham's Bridger Park.

South Taranaki District Council has made the first steps in revitalising Eltham.

New steps have been added in Bridger Park from Stanners and High streets. The Eltham revitalisation work is part of the council’s wider $10.6 million programme to upgrade the town centres in Ōpunakē, Manaia, Pātea, Eltham and Waverley.

South Taranaki District Council community adviser Hayley Old says the work is part of a wider plan to create a connection from the town centre to the town hall.

“Residents told us they wanted a better connection from the town centre to the town hall as part of the consultation work we did in 2019. Bridger Park has long been acknowledged as a gem in Eltham’s crown, and safer access to the area has been a high priority for the community members working on the revitalisation project.”

Eltham Timber and Construction installed the new handrails and steps into the park from Stanners and High streets.

The new steps enable safer entry for pedestrians. Late last year some tree work was also undertaken in the park which opened up the view from through to the town hall.

“The next project we are starting for Eltham is developing wayfinding signage and painting the lamp posts, bollards and bins in the town centre,” she says.



