Eltham Primary School student council visit Stratford High School

The Eltham Primary and Stratford High School student councillors. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School was visited by Eltham Primary School's student councillors last month.

The student councillors visited to talk to the high school's student councillors and have a tour of the school.

Eltham Primary School chair Krystal Lum, 13, says the visit was beneficial.

"The high school students gave us a lot of ideas about fundraising and ways to benefit our own school and charities. We were given ideas such as sausage sizzles, best class photo, and mufti days."

Darwish Ridzuan, 12, enjoyed the tour of the school.

"We were able to meet some of the teachers and students we'll see next year when we attend high school. We're also able to share what we learnt with our peers."

Xavier Ngatati, 12, says he enjoys being a member of the student council.

"We are helping the school. It's about having the responsibility of organising fundraisers so we can purchase things the school needs such as sports equipment."

Stratford High School student council chair Tarin Nicholls, 18, says the visit went well.

"The pupils asked really good questions and were very engaged."