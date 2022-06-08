Ataahua-Ocean Mei-West, 9, as Wednesday Addams and Heath Mason-Loveridge, 8, as Cat in the Hat. Photo/ Supplied

Ataahua-Ocean Mei-West, 9, as Wednesday Addams and Heath Mason-Loveridge, 8, as Cat in the Hat. Photo/ Supplied

Eltham Primary School pupils wrote their own stories and dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Earlier this month the school celebrated book week. Throughout the week students wrote and illustrated their own books.

These were put into the school library for other pupils to read at lunchtime. The school also had a special visit from their local librarians.

During the week students also had a hunt for golden tickets, which were hidden in the library and classrooms. Pupils were encouraged to read through these competitions, a visit from the librarian and also a reading and colouring competition.

The highlight was the last day of the week. All of the pupils dressed up as their favourite characters from their favourite books.