After 33 years of greeting the community with a smile at Eltham Pharmacy, Nancy Fatches is leaving.

Nancy, who started working at the pharmacy in 1989, says she's enjoyed every minute of working there but is moving on to another job.

"I was going to retire in September. I saw a job vacancy at the Eltham Care Rest Home and thought I'd apply. I was successful and will be working there as a receptionist assistant manager."

She says caring for the elderly is something she likes doing.

"It'll be a great place to work."

In her 33 years of work, Nancy says she's met a lot of nice people at Eltham Pharmacy, and also at Stratford Pharmacy where she helps out occasionally.

"I've met a lot of lovely nice people and have made a lot of valuable friendships over the years."

Last week were her final days of working at the pharmacies and she is blown away by the nice comments and gifts she's received.

"There was a post put up in the Eltham Grapevine group and it was flooded with nice words. People have also been bringing me gifts and coming in to wish me good luck. It just goes to show what a lovely community we have. It's very heartwarming to know I'm valued."

Although Nancy won't be working at the pharmacy, she says she'll still be around to talk to all the lovely people she's met.

"I'm not leaving Eltham so I'll still be able to catch up with people."

Stratford and Eltham Pharmacy owner Lorraine Roberts says Nancy was a valued member of staff since day one.

"Nothing was ever a bother for her. She loved to serve the community she lives in. She's full of fun and laughter, she made every day a good day. Any changes we had she adapted to and she was an all-round great person to have as a staff member.

"We will still have our connections with her at her job at Eltham Care Rest Home and we wish her all the best for her new endeavour."