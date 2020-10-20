Eltham Lions Trolley derby brings plenty of thrills and hopefully no spills

The annual Eltham Lions trolley derby is fast approaching. Photo / Supplied

There's no age limit for the fun to be had in Eltham this month says Glenn Hansen.

Glenn, organiser of the Eltham Lions trolley derby, says he encourages anyone to give the event a go.

"We have competitors from 4 to 50 years old. There's no age limit on fun."

The derby, run on Dalziel Rd, uses the steep hill towards Rogers Rd. One trolley goes down the road at a time.

Glenn says he is pleased with the support for the event.

"It's great the event is still being supported by sponsors and can continue to run. Without their support this wouldn't be possible."

He says each racer gets a prize.

"There are also prizes to the winners for fastest in age group, best design and build, and other categories too."

Glenn, who has been involved with the event for 19 years, says he is expecting a large turnout.

"I'm always pleased with the amount of people who turn up."

Glenn says trolleys must have direct steering with no rope steering allowed, and must have brakes fitted and working.

"Helmets and covered shoes must be worn, along with full length clothing. Trolleys must have a minimum of three wheels. If your trolley is too heavy to lift it has to have a shackle point so it can be towed without damaging the trolley."

He says the trolley derby is a family-friendly fun day out.

"It's a spectacular day out whether people are racing or spectating."

■ The trolley derby takes place on Dalziel Rd, Sunday, October 25 with racing starting at 10am. Food and drink is available for cash.