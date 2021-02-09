Eltham Lions Club mountain bike ride event to raise money for community

Participants have the option to complete a 17km or 30km loop. Photo/ Supplied

A Eltham Lions Club event is giving mountain bikers the chance to pedal down a private track.

Eltham Lions Club member David Turner says the Eltham Lions Club Rotokare Loop Mountain Bike Ride takes place this month.

"We ran the event for the first time last year. We had great numbers and a lot of positive feedback so we have brought it back."

David says he enjoys mountain biking.

"I thought it was an opportunity for the Eltham Lions to have another activity. The other members are a great team who work hard to make this event happen."

Participants have the option to complete the 17km or 30km loop.

"Last year we had a 25km track but we added a few more loops to make it 30km. The tracks are private and go over farmland. It's a very special ride because the track isn't open all the time."

The 17km loop starts at the Rawhitiroa Pools. It has a mix of farm races, grass paddocks, grass and dirt tracks, and gravel roads.

The 30km loop also starts at the Rawhitiroa Pools. The course has a mix of farm races, grass paddocks, grass and dirt tracks, and gravel roads."

He says both loops are at intermediate level.

"The tracks are suitable for regular experienced cyclists with a good level of fitness and over 12 years old. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Intermediate level means there could be steep slopes and avoidable obstacles possibly on a narrow track. There also may be exposure at the track's outside edge."

He says the Eltham Lions are thankful to the landowners for opening their property.

"Without their support this wouldn't be able to happen so we're very thankful to them."

The money raised at the event goes straight back to the community, David says.

"I encourage people to take part in this event because as well as helping the community, they will also see some great views. The pools will be open and there will be a water stop and free barbeque food."

He says the Eltham Lions Club is looking for new members.

"We're a great group of like-minded people who are community focused."

■ Eltham Lions Club Rotokare Loop Mountain Bike Ride: Sunday, February 21. Registration from 7.30am, briefing at 9.15am, the 30km loop starts at 9.30 and the 17km loop starts at 9.35am. Adults $25, under 18 $10. Cash sales only.