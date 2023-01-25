Participants have the option of taking part in an 18km or 27km loop. Photo / Supplied

Participants have the option of taking part in an 18km or 27km loop. Photo / Supplied

An Eltham Lion’s Club event is allowing mountain bikers to pedal down a private track and take in rural views.

The Eltham Lions Club South Taranaki Rotokare Loop Mountain Bike Trail takes place in February, and Lions member David Turner says the event has been popular since its inception in 2020.

“This event is a fundraiser for the Eltham Lions Club South Taranaki. All of the funds raised go back into the community.”

There will be two loops on the day, with both taking riders over farm races, grass paddocks, grass/dirt tracks and gravel and tarseal roads. He says the first loop is 18km (Loop 20) and the second is 27km (Loop 30), ensuring there is a loop to suit everyone.

“For both loops riders start at the Rawhitiroa Pools and then travel over farmland. For the 18km loop riders follow Old Lake Rd towards Lake Rotokare, then climb onto Sangster Rd, travelling along the road and across farmland to Maata Rd and back through farmland to Rawhitiroa Pools. For the 27km loop, once people have gone over farmland they follow the ridge overlooking eastern hill country and drop into Makino Valley Rd. The course travels through sheep and beef farmland, then follows the Ararata Stream, climbing to Lake Rotokare and on to Sangster Rd. They travel along the road and across farmland to Maata Rd and back through farmland to Rawhitiroa Pools.”

The pools will be open on the day so cyclists can cool off afterwards and there will be free barbecue food and water stations for the participants.

David says both rides are suited for grade three or intermediate riders.

“The loops are suitable for experienced cyclists with a good level of fitness over 12 years old. Children should be accompanied by an adult.”

He says electric mountain bikes are also suitable.

“This is provided they are ridden appropriately, have sufficient battery capacity and the rider is capable of completing the trail in the event of a battery or power failure.”

The Details:

What: Eltham Lions Club South Taranaki/Rotokare Loop Mountain Bike Trail fundraiser.

When: Sunday, February 19, starting and ending at Rawhitiroa Pools.

When: Registration from 7.30am, briefing at 9.15am and the first wave taking part in Loop30 starting at 9.30am followed by the first wave of Loop20 at 9.35am.

Registrations: On the day or online. Adult online registration $25, under-18: $15. On-the-day cost: adults $30, under -8 $20.

