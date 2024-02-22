The Rotokare Ripper takes place next month and organiser Daniel Turner says it's going to be a great event.

The Rotokare Ripper takes place next month and organiser Daniel Turner says it's going to be a great event.

A popular mountain bike ride fundraiser has a new name, but will feature all of the old ride’s fun, says organiser David Turner.

Formerly known as the Rotokare Loop Mountain Bike Trail, the newly named Rotokare Ripper is an annual fundraiser organised by the Eltham Lions Club.

David says it’s a great way to see rural South Taranaki.

“This is a private track that is only open for our event. It has amazing scenery views as people ride around the Old Lake Road heading towards Lake Rotokare.”

There will be two loops on the day, both starting at the Rawhitiroa Pools and taking riders over farm races, grass paddocks, grass/dirt tracks and gravel and tar seal roads.

“The ripper 18 is 18km that follows the paper road Old Lake Road and climbs through a variety of country to the Maata Road, back through dairy farms to Rawhitiroa Pools.

“The ripper 24 is 24km heading through dairyland on the Eltham swamp. It follows the ridge overlooking eastern hill country and drops into the Makino Valley Road. The course travels through sheep and beef farmland, then follows the Ararata Stream, climbing through a variety of country to the Maata Road, back through dairy farms to Rawhitiroa Pools.”

He says both rides are suitable for experienced riders.

“They are grade three intermediate which is suitable for people who cycle regularly, have a good fitness level and are over 12 years old. Children need to be accompanied by an adult.”

Free barbecue food will be available and the Rawhitiroa Pools will also be open on the day, he says.

“It’s going to be a great event.”

The Details:

What: Rotokare Ripper

When: Saturday, March 9, registrations from 8am, safety briefing at 9am, event starts 9.30am

Where: Meet at Rawhitiroa Pools, 7 Horoi Rd, Rawhitiroa

Register: Eltham Lions Club South Taranaki Facebook page or on the day























