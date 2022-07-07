The Eltham Lions Club and Eltham Primary School worked together to plant the trees. Photo/ Supplied

The Eltham Lions Club and Eltham Primary School pupils have helped to beautify Eltham.

On June 27, members of the Eltham Lions Club and school pupils worked together to plant 140 native trees and plants at Soldiers Park.

The members and pupils were armed with shovels and green thumbs as they worked to get the trees and plants into the ground.

Eltham Lions Club former president Louise Corston says this is the second time the club and school have worked together to help beautify the town.

"We had one of the pupils who said they remember planting a tree there beforehand. It gives the pupils a sense of pride that they're helping."

She says Becky Dodunski, of Restore Eltham, reached out to both the school and the Lions for help.

"We were both very eager to help. The trees were funded by Shining Peak Brewery, and we're very appreciative of the funding for these trees which will help the town."

It took the group one hour to plant the trees.

"Two students worked with a Lions Club member to dig the hole, plant the tree, cover it, and then bung all the stakes in and tie the trees."

Roman Cook (11) from room six says his favourite part was putting the poles into the ground.

"I like being out of the classroom, getting fresh air. I got to sledgehammer one of the poles in the ground too. I'm keen to do it again."

Louise says the Lions value the relationship they have with the school.

"The school appreciates it as well. It's great to work with our local school."

Tristan Wakeling (9) from room eight says he liked helping the Eltham Lions Club.

"It was so much fun because I got out of the school and was able to run around getting busy. I like doing things that are outdoors. I really want to do it again, I can't wait."