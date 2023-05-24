(From left): Janis Boyes, Kath Jeffery and Glenys Price by the donated chiller from Fonterra. Photo / Alyssa Smith

An Eltham community organisation can operate more efficiently thanks to a grant from Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET).

Eltham Community Care Foodbank received $16,681.80 to fund new lighting, electrical plugs and to upgrade the kitchen.

Treasurer and co-ordinator Marilyne Gernhofer says the facility’s previous kitchen was built in October 1960.

“It hadn’t been updated since then. We have two lovely volunteers who break up our bulk supplies into smaller ones for the parcels. We didn’t have enough storage or space to operate as efficiently as we could and everything was crammed. We now have a new bench, plenty of storage space and, thanks to Fonterra, a double-door chiller for chilled goods. We’re very appreciative of what we’ve been given.”

The organisation used local businesses for the upgrade.

“Eltham Building Supplies built our new kitchen and, funnily enough, they are the same company that built the kitchen all those years ago. We used Central Taranaki Electrical and Savvy Gas Limited.”

Marilyne is one of the founding members of the foodbank.

“The foodbank started in the early 1990s. We also set up a second-hand shop to fund the foodbank and to donate a percentage to help local community projects. Twelve years ago, we started E Kai Garden so we can give those in need fresh produce in their parcels.”

Eltham Community Centre Foodbank has a new kitchen. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She says the Eltham Foodbank is a hub for the other local foodbanks.

“The New Zealand Food Network drops off food for us and we distribute it here, Stratford, [and in] Hāwera and Ōpunake.

As well as an increase in demand due to rising prices, the foodbank also helped with the Covid-19 response, delivering parcels during the pandemic.

“We ended up delivering 450 parcels. We received a Covid-19 Response Recognition Award for our services. That was great to receive.”

The organisation is reliant on volunteers and donations.

“We have seven volunteers at the foodbank. Due to the increase in demand, we’ve had to increase our hours to 10am-2pm. What we do wouldn’t be possible without the help of our volunteers and the lovely businesses and individuals who donate items to the foodbank or the second-hand shop.”

Marilyne says the organisation is always looking for more volunteers.

“We can always do with more as the demand increases. It’s about helping our community.”

The Details

What: Eltham Community Foodbank

Where: 82 Bridge Street, Etham

When: Open each Wednesday 10am-2pm

Other: ID and proof of address are needed to receive a parcel. To become a volunteer or for donations, visit the organisation during its opening hours