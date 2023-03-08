Bridge street buildings by Mark Bellringer.

Two Eltham artists have joined forces for an art exhibition in South Taranaki.

Mark Bellringer and Ian Key’s Taranaki Landscapes 2023 and Sculptured Furniture and Abstract Photographic Images exhibition is currently on display at Hāwera’s Lysaght Watt Gallery.

Mark says it’s the first time he and Ian have shown their work together.

“My work is landscape oil paintings using the alla prima or wet on wet method. Ian’s work is focused on sculptural furniture and abstract photographs. The different types of works fit well together in the space. While we’re exhibiting different things, we’re both from the same place so it’s nice to be exhibiting together.”

Mark regularly exhibits his work around Taranaki, with his work featuring in south, central and North Taranaki art galleries.

Ian Key creates sculptural furniture and abstract photographs.

Ian’s also exhibited in a number of galleries, in Taranaki and around the country. He says his first solo exhibition was of his photographs at Warwick Henderson’s gallery in Parnell in 1990.

The next year, while recovering from a work injury, Ian made his first coffee table.

“I displayed it at a large expo in Auckland. Within six weeks I had rushed through enough work to fill the space. It was a success and from that point on I was a full-time artist.”

Ian then worked in the timber industry for 26 years, before retiring in 2020.

“I am re-emerging as an artist. All timbers used have been logged and milled by myself or others in my employ.”

Ian is looking forward to exhibiting with Mark.

“It’s good to be showcasing my work with another Eltham artist.”

Mark has organised a plein air (painting outdoors on location) workshop during the exhibition, for experienced painters.

“The plan is to explore the plein air process and painting alla prima in oils. The attendees will create a painting in two to three hours. This is for people who have some painting experience and can mix colours well.”

Artists need to bring their own paints and brushes, a light easel and a prepared canvas or board at least A4 in size.

“The workshop will run subject to numbers with a minimum of four people and a maximum of 10 people. I’m happy for people to contact me to discuss the workshop and for any questions they have.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Landscapes 2023 and Sculptured Furniture and Abstract Photographic Images exhibition

When: Running until April 1.

Where: Hāwera’s Lysaght Watt Gallery.

What: Plein air workshop with Mark Bellringer.

When: Sunday, March 19, 9.30am to 4pm.

More information and registration: email mark@markbellringer.co.nz