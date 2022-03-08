The Eltham and Districts Historical Society is celebrating its 50th Jubilee this month. Photo/ Supplied

The Eltham and Districts Historical Society is celebrating 50 years of preserving memories this month.

Administrator secretary Maree Liddington says on March 26, a invite-only celebration is happening to celebrate the historical society's 50th Jubilee.

"We're inviting members from our sister organisations, like other historical societies, genealogy groups and Heritage Taranaki. It's going to be a fun day with Eltham Town Hall tours, a barbecue lunch and then the birthday cake."

The public can also celebrate the milestone, with a special exhibition to be on display at the Eltham Village Gallery.

"We've put quite a bit of work into the exhibition. It features old photographs, maps of Eltham Primary School, and paintings from the 1900s. It's an interesting display of items that the public might not normally see."

Maree says the first suggestion that Eltham should have a historical society was made in 1979 by Jack Worthington.

Jack produced a promotional booklet called 'Eltham, Taranaki, New Zealand'.

In it he wrote: 'In this, the first promotional booklet on Eltham, I've tried to create interest in my town, a town I know has an untold wealth of interest. I feel too much of our history is being lost because people are not recording it. I have always enjoyed hearing about Eltham's history, but up until now I've never been able to do anything about it.'

The society first started in the Municipal Building on Stanners St and then moved to its current location after receiving a grant from the Taranaki Electricity Trust.

"The building was the Bank of New South Wales and then Westpac."

The building is a repository for 1500 glass plate negatives and old photos which they are digitising for future use. Maree says having a location is wonderful.

"It's a place we can store and preserve all of these treasured memories."

In the last two years, the building has undergone an upgrade.

"We've finished the external part of our upgrade. We're so lucky to have amazing sponsors who have helped us."

The Details:

What Eltham and Districts Historical Society exhibition.

When: March 14 to April 8.

Where: The Village Gallery, Eltham.