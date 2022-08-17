Elektra is a light event that will transform Hawera's King Edward Park. Photo/ Supplied

Hāwera's King Edward Park will be transformed into a stunning display of light shows and live performances for Elektra.

Elektra, in its third year, is a light event created to replace the previous Fireworks Spectacular.

South Taranaki District Council events coordinator Emma Vennel says Elektra is packed with opportunities to see local art and live performances.

"We're excited to bring this event back after we couldn't run it last year. We're planning for the event to be even bigger and better than before."

Emma says the past two events have been popular, with the park packed full of crowds, ready to look at the lighting displays.

Children riding the fun train at a previous Elektra event. Photo/ Supplied

This year there will be plenty to do, she says with glow-in-the-dark artworks completed by children in the South Taranaki district through the holiday programme, glow zones, and live performances from Circus in a Flash and Mitch with a Guitar.

"There will also be a train going around the lake for the children. There will be something for everyone."

"This year's theme is Friday Night Fever so we're really channelling that with space vibes and stunning light displays."

Emma says there will be food trucks throughout the park, so there is plenty of opportunities to eat good food while watching the live performances.

"We're so excited to provide this free family-friendly, fun and safe event for our community."

The Details:

What: Elektra.

When: September 23, 6pm-9pm.

Where: King Edward Park, Hāwera.