Electric Pukeiti experience: charging stations installed at gardens

Two electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at Pukeiti Gardens. Photo/ Supplied

Visitors and locals can now charge their electric vehicles while recharging their own batteries in Taranaki's Pukeiti Gardens.

Two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been installed at Pukeiti, a 13km scenic drive from New Plymouth, extending Taranaki's EV charging network.

The charging stations were 50 per cent funded by ChargeSmart after a successful application to the Low Emissions Vehicle Contestable Fund.

This fund is a Government initiative to help build a charging network throughout New Zealand and increase demand for low emission vehicles.

Greg Rine, Taranaki Regional Council gardens manager, is excited that Pukeiti is now part of this growing network.

"EVs have traditionally been used for the daily 'run-around' town. By extending the network outside of the CBD to locations such as Pukeiti, we are making it easier to use EVs for weekend leisure or holiday making."

More than 1100 EV chargers have been approved for co-funding through the fund to date, with 700 already installed nationwide.

The EV stations are free for use by the public and are located near the main entrance. They are available 24 hours a day, with the gardens also open 24/7 and free to visit.