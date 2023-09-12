A chance to hear from election hopefuls is on offer later this month.

Voters will have the chance to meet, hear from and put questions to, candidates for the Whanganui and Te Tai Haūaru electorates at an event later this month.

Organised by Business and Professional Women (BPW) Hāwera and the Normanby and Districts Lions club, the evening event will include a question and answer session followed by a meet and greet before a supper is served.

The event will be held at the South Taranaki Funeral Services chapel in Hāwera on Thursday, September 28.

What: Meet the candidates for the Whanganui and Te Tai Haūaru electorates

When: Thursday, September 28, doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Where: South Taranaki Funeral Services chapel, 268 High St, Hāwera.

Details: Hosted by Business and Professional Women (BPW) Hāwera and the Normanby and Districts Lions club.