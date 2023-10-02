Election 2023: Carl Bates and Simon Watts meeting in Stratford draws supportive crowd

National's Whanganui candidate Carl Bates was joined by National MP Simon Watts in Stratford last week for a public meeting. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was a small but supportive group that came to listen to National MP and local government spokesperson Simon Watt and National’s Whanganui candidate Carl Bates speak in Stratford last week.

Eighteen people attended Thursday afternoon’s meeting, which was held in the parish hall of the town’s Roman Catholic church, and they were clearly generally supportive of National’s planned response to the various issues discussed over the afternoon.

From repealing all four bills forming the Three Waters legislation within the first 100 days of government to getting tougher on gangs, young offenders and beneficiaries, statements around each of these topics were greeted with light applause and approving nods.

Carl said his presence in Stratford was part of a promise he had made earlier this year.

“Back in February, I was visiting businesses in Stratford and was talking with Mike Henry, who is here today. He said you needed someone who knew Stratford and knew the issues, [and] it needed to be someone who visited regularly. I think, Mike, I’ve kept my promise.”

Carl said while he hadn’t counted visits himself, Brian Jeffares had, and had told him he had been in Stratford 27 times this year so far.

“This is my 28th visit.”

As a father of two young children, education was one of his concerns when it came to government business, he said.

“My son Angus turns 5 three days after the election, so I have told Erica Stanford, National’s spokesperson for education, she has three days to sort it out.”

Realistically, of course, he knew it would take longer, he said.

“But the key is to have a plan and to get teaching the basics back in.”

National MP Simon Watts was in Stratford on Thursday, September 29. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Carl said he was aware Three Waters was a key topic for Stratford voters.

“Which is why I have asked Simon Watts, National’s local government spokesperson and the MP for North Shore, to join me today to talk to you.”

Simon said he had spoken to a few people before the meeting started, and acknowledged the presence of Stratford councillor Annette Dudley at the meeting.

“The work our local government elected members do here, it’s a challenging job, and people are pretty ruthless when it comes to blame.”

Simon said he had one key message for people.

“It’s critical people get out and vote. We cannot afford for people to say there’s no need to bother. We have to have everyone vote.”

Carl is one of six candidates contesting the Whanganui seat, with Labour MP Steph Lewis, Marion Sanson (Greens), William Arnold (New Zealand First), Craig Dredge (Act) and Sandra Kyle (Animal Justice Party) also standing.

Lewis took the seat in a landslide victory in 2020, capturing 55.7 per cent of the 40,010 valid electorate votes to put her 8191 ahead of her nearest rival and incumbent for the seat, National’s Harete Hipango. Harete is standing in this election as well, as National’s candidate in Te Tai Hauāuru – the party’s first candidate in a Māori seat since 2002.