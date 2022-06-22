The MTFJ has helped eight young people in Stratford find meaningful work in the aquatics sector. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Eight young people have found meaningful work in the aquatics sector thanks to the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Stratford Workforce Programme.

MTFJ partnered with the Ministry of Social Development in 2020 to develop a community recovery programme.

The programme provided up to $500,000 to 23 rural councils with a national aim to help 1150 young people not in education, employment or training or workers displaced by Covid-19, onto a sustainable employment pathway.

To date, the Stratford Workforce Programme has supported more than 100 young people into employment across 45 local businesses.

TSB Pool Complex aquatics services acting team leader Charlie Watts says since the programme began, eight young people have found meaningful work in the aquatics sector.

He says the aquatics industry is struggling to find people to fill roles and the taskforce is helping.

"Aquatics can be quite an expensive industry to get into, with lifeguard and first aid courses. The MTFJ covers the cost of training and everything a young person needs to start in the workforce."

He says a career in aquatics is worthwhile, with the job streamlining into different avenues.

"You can move to recreation or advance in your career. It's a worthwhile thing to get into."

He says some of the young people are going on to study at university and coming back to work during their holidays, and others gaining more permanent work at the pool.

"Some have been able to take their skills and qualifications around the country and use them to work while they're at university."