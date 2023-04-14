Members of the Pakistan Association of New Plymouth at this year's Multi Ethnic festival in New Plymouth.

Members of the Pakistan Association of New Plymouth at this year's Multi Ethnic festival in New Plymouth.

Eid Mubarak!

Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr this month, marking the end of Ramadan - a month where many adult Muslims fast during daylight. Eid-al-Fitr usually begins the day after the sighting of the new crescent moon, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of the month of Shawwal.

Traditionally Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated with parties, new clothes and plenty of food, and this year will be no different says Amna Haroon.

Amna is the relationship adviser for the Pakistan Association of New Plymouth, who says everyone is welcome at the group’s Eid celebration.

“The Pakistani community has been working on hosting an Eid event, not just for the Muslim communities, but for all the locals living here.”

She says while members always get together and enjoy Eid as a family or a group, this year they want to include everyone.

“We want to celebrate this festive tradition over food, fun and laughter and to let everyone have a sneak peek into our culture and traditions.”

Amna says while Eid-al-Fitr is likely to fall on April 22 (depending on the official sighting of the crescent moon), the community event will take place a week later.

“The gala event will take place on Sunday, April 30 and is free entry for everyone.”

There will be plenty of fun to be enjoyed on the day, with games planned as well as plenty of delicious multicultural food, henna stalls, hair styling and nail art available for children, face painting and lots of other stalls as well as performances on stage throughout the event, says Amna.

Amna says a main focus of Islam is that of zakat, or giving to charity.

“In Ramadan and on Eid there’s even more emphasis on it, to look out for people and families around us who may need any sort of help.”

This focus means organisers will donate a portion of any money raised through the gala to a charity organisation, she says.

The details:

What: Eid Gala, hosted by the Pakistan Association of New Plymouth

When: Sunday, April 30, noon-4pm

Where: Pukekura Function Centre, LaMer Lounge, 1 Rogan St, New Plymouth







