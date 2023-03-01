Drill operator Steve Watson (left) and Subterrain Drilling owner Scott Watson on the first day of putting in the ducting for Primo's fibre optic cable network in Egmont Village.

Work is under way to give Egmont Village faster and more secure internet connection.

Primo is installing fibre optic cables in the area with the aim to give consumers the same broadband speed and capacity as urban users.

The installation in the village is one of Primo’s first large-scale rollouts of rural fibre in the Taranaki region, and aims to connect nearly 100 homes and businesses.

Primo owner Matt Harrison says after a successful trial on Upper Weld Road in Ōakura late last year, Primo is fully up-skilled and able to expand the company’s fibre offerings in newer and larger areas.

“We have kept everything local by contracting New Plymouth firm Subterrain Drilling, who will be laying the fibre optic ducts in the village and running fibre to the homes of people interested in getting a fibre connection.”

The fibre will be laid using underground directional drilling technology, so it will minimise any disruption as the ducts and network will be completely underground.

Primo is hosting a public meeting at the Egmont Village School Hall on Tuesday, March 7 at 6.30pm where people can come along to ask any questions about fibre and register for installation.

“Many residents in the village are already customers using our wireless network, but fibre just makes things faster, and actually quite a bit cheaper. People can be saving $40 to $60-plus a month by switching over to Primo’s new fibre, so it’s pretty good news for everyone in the village.”

For more information, people can visit: https://primo.nz/products/residential/egmont-village-fibre/.