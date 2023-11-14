Darcy Julian with daughter Carol at the Egmount Racing Club's September meeting. Photo / Clayton Yaxley

Egmont Racing Club’s nonagenarian racing stalwart Darcy Julian’s love of horse racing spans 87 years.

Darcy Julian, 91, was born in New Plymouth in 1932 and has lived all his life in Ōkato. His enthusiasm for horse racing developed after his parents had taken him to his first meeting at the early age of only 4.

He was president of the Opunake Racing Club from 1985 to 1990 and was justly awarded life membership in 1992. After becoming the Taranaki delegate to the New Zealand Racing Conference, he went on to represent New Zealand at the prestigious Asian Racing Conference.

Kumai with Baggy Hillis on board winning the 1967 Wellington Steeplechase.

He is the past director of the Taranaki District Apprentice School and still is a willing helper to the clerk of the scales at Taranaki race meetings.

His favourite memories include being at Flemington in 1983 to witness the amazing last-to-first Melbourne Cup win by the Waverley-owned-and-trained Kiwi.

Other greats include southerners Kumai, the “Washyde Wonder” Grey Way, and northerners the mighty Bonecrusher, mare of the world Sunline and, more recently, Melody Belle.

He says his favourite jockey with his unique riding style, balance and finishing burst was (Harry) Noel Harris.