The club members wearing the new sweatshirts.

An Easter egg hunt will bounce the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club into the 2023 season.

The hunt will take place on the club’s open day, where the members will proudly display their new sweatshirts.

Club membership has increased over the past couple of years. There is a growing number of younger members who either compete for the club or, if they qualify, represent Taranaki.

Sinead O’Sullivan did well at the recent NZ Track and Field Championships at Newtown Park, Wellington. Sinead was successful in gaining second place in the Under-16 Women’s 3000-metre Race Walk.

The club hosts many events throughout the season for local schools at clubs. The members either run or walk locally, or compete in events outside of the region.

They meet at their clubrooms every Sunday. The club is looking for more members, and encourages people to join, whether they want to run or go for a stroll.

They cater for all ages, from younger children to seniors. To find out more and to take part in the Easter hunt, people are encouraged to attend the open day.

The Details:

What: Stratford Runners and Walkers Club open day.

When: Saturday, April 8, 1pm.

Where: Te Kapua Park Racecourse, Pembroke Road, Stratford.