E-town after-school programme participants ready for their mock job interviews during term one.

E-town after-school programme participants ready for their mock job interviews during term one.

Eltham teens will use their creative skills to paint a new mural for their town.

E-Town programme co-ordinator Huia Brown says the mural is part of the E-Town after-school programme.

“The kids came up with the idea to create a mural for the skatepark. They want something bright and beautiful in that area.”

She says she approached South Taranaki district councillor Steffy Mackay with the idea and Steffy discussed it with other councillors, who all gave it the go-ahead.

The teens will spend the school term designing and then painting their mural onto a large board to be used at future E-Town events. Once they have secured funding, that design will be painted on the bowl at the skatepark.

Huia says she knows first hand how rewarding painting a mural can be. As a teenager she went to the E-Town after-school programme herself, helping design the mural still on display on the E-Town Hall.

“I was so proud. This is the chance for the next generation to have their art displayed and feel a sense of pride in knowing they came up with the design.”

Huia says she has come full circle, starting as a participant and now running the programme.

“It’s very humbling. Me and my sister Charley [Hodge] are both involved and our motto is to guide children to be their best selves while making a meaningful contribution to the community.”

Huia says rangatahi are kept busy during the year by learning life skills, keeping active and being creative.

“During the first two school terms, our programme was focused on preparing kids for the future by teaching them about job applications and conducting mock interviews with local businesses. This term we’re focusing on art and term four will be focused on sports. We also organised activities such as the Easter Amazing Race and the three-on-three basketball competition. It’s very humbling to be running the programme now.”

She says Eltham’s businesses are valued supporters of the programme.

“The local Four Square is always donating to us. The community is so kind to us. We’re so thankful for the support we receive.”

She says teenagers interested in getting involved with the project can come to Eltham art studio The EclecTerri on Tuesdays at 5pm.

“We’d love to see you there.”







