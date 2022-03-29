Durham Women's Institute members tackled Inglewood Lions Club's maize maze. Photo/ Supplied

A perfect balmy March evening provided ideal conditions for a trip to the Inglewood Maize Maze.

For several of the Durham Women's Institute members it was their very first maze experience. It made quite an impression on one of the participants who was so busy absorbing all the clues that they got separated from their buddies.

Several techniques were trialled to track down all the sometimes elusive 51 sponsors' signs. Many a dead end was traipsed down more than once.

Some very realistic scary effects, already in place prior to the Fright Night, were not the only fright that some received.

Who wouldn't be tempted to wait soundlessly, crouched behind the shaggy stalks, for an unsuspecting passer-by to surprise. Everyone emerged eventually.

Janice Woodhead and Claire Desmond claimed victory with their fully completed list.

After a quick dust-off it was back to Valma Hirst's for a lovely shared meal, formal meeting, monthly flower and handcraft competitions and of course, the fun of their adventures shared.