Durham Women's Institute members had a go at playing croquet at their November meeting.

If you have been wondering what you might do for a new hobby, may I suggest you give croquet a try?

A few years ago, Durham Women’s Institute (WI) members had an evening at croquet and enjoyed it so much that we included it again in this year’s programme.

Inglewood Croquet Club captain Jane Chamberlain and members Jan Newman and Carole Parr taught the members how to play. Durham WI member Christine Fitz Patrick says the challenge was getting the ball through the sequence of six hoops.

“The hoops were frustratingly narrow and so often the ball would not travel cleanly all the way through, stopping short and providing an opportunity for the opposition.”

She says there was an interesting connection made that day.

“One of our members, Pat Egerton, told us her brother-in-law in Timaru makes wooden croquet mallets.”

Christine says the Inglewood Croquet Club plays against Stratford fortnightly.

“Members do not have to play competitively if they prefer to just be social. Inglewood has great amenities with two three-quarter-size greens, a full-sized green and a nice little clubhouse complete with a long verandah and seating.”

The croquet club hosts “have a go” sessions on Tuesdays at 9am or Sundays 1pm.

“Mallets are provided. If you would like to participate in a pastime that exercises your brain, keeps you moving outdoors and is a way to meet lovely people, croquet could be just the thing. The usual season runs from September through to the end of April.”