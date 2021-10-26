Durham Women's Institute: Members enjoy birthday celebration

Durham Women's Institute members enjoyed delicious finger food at their birthday celebration. Photo / Supplied

Durham Women's Institute had its scheduled birthday luncheon this month.

Instead of dining out this year, we bought along with an array of delicious finger foods to share.

Guest speaker Margaret Leake gave her usual Saturday tramping to relate a wonderful 18-day trek she and four companions completed in February last year, just before New Zealand's first lockdown.

This fascinating excursion covered some 350km of Taranaki backcountry and included walking through 10 traffic tunnels, 10 stock tunnels and a railway tunnel.

A small support crew assisted by transporting food, gear and tired walkers to a variety of accommodations. A local hall, shearers' quarters, farm-stay cottages and a tent provided havens to rest at the end of some fairly intensive days.

A jet boat ride up Lake Rotorangi was a welcome novelty. Part of the meticulous preparation and planning involved Margaret and Kathleen spending many hours on reconnaissance trips marking difficult sections with ribbon so the February journey would be safe and straightforward.

Sometimes they had to revisit areas to confirm a route would work. During the planned hike, they were unable to find 129m of the tape they had attached in tricky segments hoping it would guide them with certainty.

Institute members were able to enjoy perusing several copies of the excellent photographic and captioned publications that Margaret had bought along illustrating a record of this special epic adventure.

Afterwards, there was a cake to mark Durham WI's 79th birthday. This multi-layered raspberry and buttercream filling, chocolate creation was cut by the federation president Valma Hirst.