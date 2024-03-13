The Durham Women's Institute prizewinners from the annual competitions.

Durham Women’s Insitute hosted its annual AGM and prizegiving recently.

Small changes were made in the election of officers, with Diane Lithgow retaining her role as president and Valerie Young remains vice president. Christine Fitz Patrick is the new secretary and Claire Desmond has taken on the role of treasurer.

Karen Smith, Mirk Smith and Valma Hirst are the committee members.

Prizegiving results:

Marshall/Eichstaedt Cup awarded for most points overall: 1st Karen Smith, 2nd equal Valma Smith and Janice Woodhead, 3rd Christine Fitz Patrick, 4th Jean Dobbs, 5th Mirk Smith, 6th Diane Lithgow.

Wheeler Rose Bowl awarded for most points - flower: 1st Christine Fitz Patrick, 2nd Valma Hirst, 3rd Janice Woodhead.

Lyla Bowl awarded for most points - shrub: 1st Jean Dobbs, 2nd Karen Smith, 3rd Janice Woodhead.

Golden Jubilee trophy awarded for most points - rose: 1st Karen Smith, 2nd Valma Hirst, 3rd Janice Woodhead.

Mary Gyde Cup awarded for most points - cluster: 1st Karen Smith, 2nd Valma Hirst, 3rd Christine Fitz Patrick.

Rita Schimanski Memorial Trophy awarded most points - foliage: 1st Karen Smith, 2nd Valma Hirst, 3rd Janice Woodhead.

Minnie Russell Cup awarded most points - handcraft: 1st Janice Woodhead, 2nd Mirk Smith, 3rd Christine Fitz Patrick.

Springfield Trophy awarded for most unplaced entries: Sonia Bluett.