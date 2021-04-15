Dual festival four-day festival to be soup for the soul this winter

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust chief executive Suzanne Porter. Photo/ Supplied

A four-day festival is taking place in Taranaki this July.

The 2021 Right Royal Cabaret Fest and Puke Ariki's Festival of Words, owned by New Plymouth District Council, will feature live shows and events over a dual four-day festival programme.

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust chief executive Suzanne Porter says the dual festival is a match made in entertainment heaven.

"The collaboration with New Plymouth District Council will turn hibernation on its head this winter. New Plymouth will be thriving with entertainment, cabaret, hilarious comedy, readers and writers' workshops, musical theatre, dancing, wining, and dining.

"People will shake off winter chills and warm up with four exhilarating days and nights worth of free and paid events for all ages to enjoy."

Libraries manager Dyane Hosler says the collaboration will hugely benefit New Plymouth and the wider region, connecting the community and the opportunities that come from discovering the world of words and live cabaret.

"TAFT and Puke Ariki both have enthusiastic and talented staff who have worked together to develop a fantastic festival weekend which will delight not only the New Plymouth District but will also draw people to the region.

"We want Festival of Words to be accessible to as many people as possible and be a reminder that NPDC's libraries are all about connection with our community and the opportunities that come from discovering the world of words."

The Right Royal Cabaret Festival, presented by TAFT will be the 20th arts festival presented by TAFT, which will celebrate its 30th year of bringing world-class festival experiences to Taranaki.

"TAFT since 1991 has presented over 60 festivals including Womad, the Taranaki Garden Festival, Tropfest, Kinetika and the hugely successful Taranaki Arts Festival.

"We have brought together people, performers and the community and have become part of the fabric of Taranaki life. We're incredibly proud of that. We could not have thrived without the support of all our sponsors and patrons along the way," says Suzanne.

Naming partners of the Right Royal Cabaret Fest, Tandem Group, are proud to continue to support TAFT.

"We are delighted to be a part of this festival and to support the very hardworking people who deliver these events. These festivals are helping to reignite the vibrancy of our community. After a year or so of lockdowns, postponements and cancellations, Taranaki has been able to continue to thrive and entertain not just locals but people from all over New Zealand," says director of Tandem Group Dion Herlihy.

The Details:

What: The 2021 Right Royal Cabaret Fest and Puke Ariki's Festival of Words dual festival

When: July 29 to August 1.

Tickets: The dual festival's programme, line up announcements and tickets will be available May 27.