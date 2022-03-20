Drive-through vaccination clinic coming to Stratford

Hoani Inia received his booster vaccination. Photo/ Bianca Ruakere, Tui Ora

Stratford citizens will be able to protect themselves and their whānau from the comfort of their own vehicle this weekend.

Tui Ora is bringing a drive-through vaccination clinic to Stratford's War Memorial Hall on Sunday.

The clinic is supported by TDHB, Pinnacle Midlands Health Network, Ngāti Ruanui and Te Aranga – the Ngā Iwi o Taranaki collective.

Pinnacle Midlands Health, Practice Network Lead for Taranaki, Tama Tamatea says the partnership gives the organisation the chance to give whānau more choices about accessing the health services they require.

The aim is to bridge the vaccination gap, says Tama.

From left: Lisa Zame - Tui Ora, Paul Cummings - Te Aranga and Tama Tamatea from Pinnacle Midlands Health. Photo/ Bianca Ruakere, Tui Ora

As of Thursday last week, while 70 per cent of Taranaki's eligible population had received their booster vaccine overall, only 55 per cent of Māori had.

Of Taranaki tamariki aged five to 11, 45 per cent overall have received their first dose, but only 31 per cent of Māori children.

Project lead for Te Aranga Paul Cummings says the pandemic has taught people when they work together, they can achieve far better results for whānau.

"With so many people currently positive or self-isolating we need to pool our resources and kaimahi so we can continue to support the community with vaccination and testing."

The first drive-through vaccination took place in Waitara on Saturday with 108 people vaccinated there.

Tui Ora, Whānau Ora general manager Tamara Ruakere says the drive-through clinics offer people the option to get vaccinated from their car.

Volunteer Jesse Patu and Tui Ora kaimahi Ruahine Haddon supporting the kapupapa. Photo/ Bianca Ruakere, Tui Ora

"With case numbers consistently in the tens of thousands each day, a lot of people are feeling nervous about leaving their homes and being out and about. Having your vaccination in your car means your household can stay in your bubble and have minimal interaction with others so we think it's a good option to offer whānau while Omicron is in the community."

At the Stratford drive-through clinic on Sunday, there will be in-car kai packs, koha vouchers, and the chance to win spot prizes on offer to all who come along.

People over 12-years-old receiving a vaccination have the chance to win an iPhone 13.

An onsite DJ, spot prizes and giveaways will help complete the whānau friendly vibe.

Tui Ora chief executive Hayden Wano says vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness, protect your families and your whakapapa from covid-19.

Pocket the dog supporting his owner who was getting his booster shot. Photo/ Bianca Ruakere, Tui Ora

"We are extremely grateful to the TDHB, Pinnacle, Te Aranga and our iwi networks for supporting us to make this possible."

The Details:

What: Stratford drive-through vaccination clinic.

When: Sunday, March 27 10am-3pm.

Where: Stratford War Memorial Hall.

No appointments are needed, people just need to drive on down to the War Memorial Hall.