Rabobank staff were at the Douglas Kids' Club helping to complete jobs. Photo/ Supplied

A Kids' Club set up by local mums to provide local children with extra-curricular opportunities has been selected as the winner of the 2021 Rabobank Good Deeds competition.

The Douglas Kids' Club from the small rural community of Douglas in Eastern Taranaki was announced as the Good Deeds competition winner in early September and has been awarded $5000 to help fund the tidy-up of the local hall used for Kids' Club activities.

The Good Deeds competition is an annual one run in conjunction with The Country.

Each year a worthy community cause is rewarded with $5000 from Rabobank and a day's labour from Rabobank and The Country. There are also two runner-up prizes of $1000 and labour from the local Rabobank branch.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the club received their award on Friday from Rabobank staff, who also completed a day's work, helping to tidy the area and complete any jobs that needed doing.

The Kids' Club is currently attended by 24 local kids between the ages of 2 and 12 and gives them an opportunity to get involved in a range of activities they'd usually have to travel a considerable distance to take part in.

The activities are rotated each term with classes taught by an 'expert' mum or dad from the local community. Kids involved in the club are being taught wrestling skills, gymnastics, wood chopping and athletics.

Now in its fifth year, the 2021 edition of the Rabobank Good Deeds competition once again attracted a significant number of entries from rural community projects located right across New Zealand.

While there were many great entries from fantastic community projects, Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris says the Douglas Kids' Club stood out as the top entrant.

"We really liked the fact that mums and dads in the local community are putting their hand up to run classes with the kids and that the club is creating lots of great opportunities for bonding between parents and their children."

He says the initiative has also played a big role in getting mums and dads off-farm and interacting with others.

"We know this can be really important to help reduce stress and improve wellbeing. The club has done a great job of bringing the whole community together."