Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke encourages people who can to donate gifts for this year's Stratford Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke encourages people who can to donate gifts for this year's Stratford Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal.

Stratford District Council’s Christmas tree is up, ready for donations for this year’s Stratford Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal.

The gift appeal is a long-standing tradition in Stratford, where residents are encouraged to donate gifts to deserving people in the community.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke says Christmas isn’t always a joyous occasion for everyone.

“Many of our residents need a bit of extra joy at this time of year, which is what this appeal is all about. I encourage everyone who can to please help us put a smile on faces this Christmas and donate a gift.”

Items needed for this year’s appeal include hygiene products for all ages (new, not preloved), non-perishable food and Christmas Day treats, family board games and summer toys such as sports equipment, outdoor games or something for the beach.

Donations are asked to be clean and in good condition. Second-hand soft toys will not be accepted. People can also donate money that will be used to purchase gifts for the appeal.

Donations can be dropped off under the Christmas tree at council’s service centre on Miranda St, or the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre until Friday, December 15.

Nominations for individuals or families can be made online, closing Friday, December 8.



