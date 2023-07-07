It's Toko, and 4th Grade, but what year and who is in the picture? Contact the Stratford Library if you know.

It’s not crystal, but the ball being held in this photo does contain at least some answers. From it, we know the photo is of a Toko 4th grade rugby team but we don’t know what year, or who any of the people in the photo are, says Bridget Roper, Stratford Visitor Information and Library Services team leader.

The photo is one of many the library team are seeking to correctly identify as part of an ongoing project. She says Stratford District Council holds a large collection of photos of Stratford District places, people and events, and is seeking the help of locals as they go through and identify the who, what, where and when of the images.

“The photos are stored safely but many of the details, like their age and origin, are unknown and that’s what we need help with.”

People already following Stratford Library and Visitor Information on Facebook would have noticed that digital copies of these community archives are being shared regularly to help gather this data, using the hashtag #stratfordheritagecollection.

People are encouraged to comment on the posts with any information or knowledge they have on the photo shared, or they can email library@stratford.govt.nz

Bridget says they’re also interested in hearing from people who might want to help with the project on a longer-term basis.

“People can also contribute by scanning items related to Stratford and emailing them through, or bring the items in to the library so staff can scan them for you.”