While staff think they know what this photo is of, they aren't sure where it was taken. Any ideas?

While staff think they know what this photo is of, they aren't sure where it was taken. Any ideas?

In this photo, the question isn’t what or who, but rather where?

Visitor Information and Library Services team leader Bridget Roper says while the team are fairly sure this image shows the beginning of a settlement with a dairy factory, they don’t know what small town it is.

The photo is one of many the library team is seeking to correctly identify as part of an ongoing project. Bridget says Stratford District Council (SDC) holds a large collection of photos of Stratford District places, people and events, and is seeking the help of locals as they go through and identify the who, what, where and when of the images.

She says SDC used funding from the National Library Partnership Programme to digitise archived photos so they can be easily accessed by family historians, researchers and anyone else interested in the history of Stratford. Library and Visitor Information Centre staff look after the project and are looking for additional help from community members.

“We are looking for helpers to identify and provide metadata for the photos online. Metadata is information that provides a definition or summarises basic information about each image we have.

”The photos are stored safely but many of the details, like their age and origin, are unknown and that’s what we need help with.”

People already following Stratford Library and Visitor Information on Facebook would have noticed that digital copies of these community archives are being shared regularly to help gather this data, using the hashtag #stratfordheritagecollection.

People are encouraged to comment on the posts with any information or knowledge they have on the photo shared, or they can email library@stratford.govt.nz.

Bridget says they’re also interested in hearing from people who might want to help with the project on a longer-term basis.

“People can also contribute by scanning items related to Stratford and emailing them through, or bring the items into the library so staff can scan them for you.”