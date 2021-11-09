Diwali celebrations in Stratford: Fijian Indian community celebrate festival of light

The lighting of diyas is part of the Diwali celebrations, with small diyas placed at boundaries and entrances as well. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Houses in Stratford have been lit up, inside and out, over the past few days, as members of Stratford's Fijian Indian community celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.

On Friday night, Anji and Amar Padiachi's Stratford home welcomed friends as they got together to mark the occasion.

Anji, holding the diyas (oil lamps), and her husband Amar welcomed guests to their home last week to celebrate Diwali. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the renowned festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists.

Pranil Prasad, who Anji describes as being "the spokesperson for our community here", was one of the guests at the party, and said the key message of the festival is "the triumph of light over darkness".

"In our tradition, the stories told by our ancestors who moved to Fiji from India many years ago tell of the triumphant return of Lord Rama to his palace in Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. He had defeated the demon king Ravana, and when the villagers heard he was returning, they lit the way for him with any lights they had, putting them on the path and in their homes."

The festival, which is determined by the lunar calendar and take place on the darkest night of the year, also marks the New Year for Hindus, he says.

"So we also clean our houses, we decorate them, we wear new or special clothes, in vibrant colours, all to represent the change from darkness to light, and the start of the new year. It's a festival of lights, and also new beginnings."

While New Zealand might be 2.500 plus kilometres away from Fiji, it feels closer, says Pranil.

"In New Zealand, we don't feel so homesick, as it is still easy to find the things we need for Diwali."

Outside the Padiachis' house, brightly coloured rangoli designs were drawn as part of the celebration, while inside the house was full of lights, people and lots of food.

Ramaya Ram (10) says celebrating Diwali means lots of delicious meals and sweet treats. Photo / Ilona Hanne

"Especially sweets, I love the sweets, it's the best part of Diwali."

For 10-year-old Ramaya Ram, from Bell Block, Diwali is a chance to eat all her favourite things, as well as spend time visiting her many aunties and uncles.

"They aren't really all my aunties and uncles, but I call them that. It's respectful, we say it instead of their actual names."

The Fijian India community in Stratford is very close knit, says Anji. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Ramaya says there is always plenty of delicious food at Diwali parties, and while the sweets are good, so are the other courses, with lots of flavoursome vegetarian dishes on offer.

"I like the mix of spice and sweet on my palate, and the big flavours to try. Whenever I hear the word Diwali I get excited because I know how good the parties always are."

Anji says preparing for the party takes at least a day, much of which is spent in the kitchen cooking and making the wide range of sweets, breads, curries, rice and other dishes to be served up.

"It was myself, my husband Amar and Ratika and Pranil Prasad. Ratika and I did much of the cooking, but the two men also help in the kitchen, and they put up the decorations."

Amar, Anji, Ratika and Pranil organised the Diwali party. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Anji and Amar have lived in Stratford for more than 15 years now, and say they love it here. The community has always been welcoming, says Anji, and she is thinking of opening up their Diwali celebrations to the wider community in future years.

While they are a long way away from family in Fiji, celebrating Diwali with their many friends in the Fijian Indian community in the area means they still feel at home, she says.

"Everyone here is our family in a way now, even though we come from different parts of Fiji originally. We celebrate together and it is always a special time to be with them all."