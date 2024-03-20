Meka the kitten is one of many moggies cared for by The Scratching Post. He's a few weeks away from being ready for adoption, but when he is, he'll be desexed beforehand.

A local animal charity is offering cat owners the chance to have their pet desexed at a reduced price.

The Scratching Post, a charitable trust that has been operating since 2012, is currently offering cat owners in Stratford and South Taranaki a discount on the standard desexing fee.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says as well as desexing, the pets are also microchipped and receive a de-worming and de-fleaing treatment while at the vet.

To be eligible for the scheme, kittens need to be at least 5 months old and their owners need to have either a Community Services Card or a SuperGold card, and must live in Stratford or South Taranaki, she says.

“The cat must be yours, you can’t borrow someone else’s card to secure the discount, and it must be friendly enough that it can be handled by people easily and safely.”

The discounted rates are $75 for female cats and $55 for male cats, she says.

“This is worth $100. If you know someone who’d benefit from this help, please do share the details with them. The more moggies that are desexed, the less homeless kittens need to be rescued.”

The Details:

What: Cat desexing scheme

When: Open now

More info: Contact The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway, Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Opening hours are 10am-2pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.