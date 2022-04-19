Gladys (left) and Jack Stuart with NZ Farmers Livestock agent Mark Howells. Photo / Supplied

A jubilee celebration of a Taranaki in-calf heifer sale takes place on Friday.

Vendor Jack Stuart and his wife Gladys took over the sale tradition 34 years ago.

"Dad sold his herd shortly after World War II and started buying quality dairy heifers and selling them as two-year-old in-calf heifers. Gladys and I took over the tradition from him. I'm guessing that, in 75 years, more than 9000 heifers would have been sold at the sale."

He says it's great to be back into the normal farm sales after the disruption of Covid.

"Traditionally, we get a good turnout of Taranaki dairy farmers because our stock has a good reputation for being well-grown, mainly Friesian heifers in calf to quality Jersey bulls. This year's lines are in top condition and are quiet and easy to handle; we're confident they will move well."

NZ Farmers Livestock agent Mark Howells says the company has been with the Stuart family for over 75 years.

"We know what Jack and Gladys are looking for in terms of quality, and this year are proud to offer two complete replacement lines totalling 120 Friesian and Friesian Cross G3 in-calf heifers. They are vetted in calf to quality Jersey bulls and are due to calve on 20 July. All heifers are TB clear and vaccinated for lepto."

The details:

What: Taranaki in-calf heifer sale

When: Friday, April 22, noon

Where: 923 Oeo Rd, Awatuna, South Taranaki

Full details are available on www.mylivestock.co.nz