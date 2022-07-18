A concept design of Destination Play at Kāwaroa Park. Photo/ Supplied

An innovative new play and learning space is coming to New Plymouth's Kāwaroa Park.

Destination Play at Kāwaroa will feature water play, climbing platforms and a pump track, and many more things for all ages to enjoy.

It is being led by the Taranaki Foundation in partnership with Ngāti Te Whiti, New Plymouth District Council and NP Partners.

Destination Play will be created next year and is designed as a legacy for future generations.

A range of interactive experiences as well as new learning and public facilities will be included in 12 conceptually themed zones.

Woven into the ground-breaking layout are the rich stories of the area, hapū and communities as well as our city's culture, heritage, and ecology.

With work set to begin early next year, the $5.5 million project to replace the ageing playground and transform Kāwaroa into a regional destination has already secured 65 per cent of the funding, and the rest is being raised through public and philanthropic donations, sponsorship and other channels.

Taranaki Foundation chairman Bryce Barnett says Destination Play at Kāwaroa is an investment in the district's story, culture, people and community.

"The Taranaki Foundation is honoured to be working on this visionary play space that will benefit all generations and for generations to come, and we're looking forward to bringing everyone on this journey with us."

He says the park is a place people will visit again and again and have different experiences each time they come.

"We're inviting everyone to get involved and contribute to this project and to making our city an incredible place to live, work and play. "

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says Destination Play is an example of New Plymouth people coming together to create something amazing.

"It will reflect our unique cultural heritage through our partnership with Ngāti Te Whiti, transforming Kāwaroa into one of the highlights of our award-winning Coastal Walkway. Our thanks to the Taranaki Foundation and the NPDC for their collaboration on a project that will celebrate the child in all of us."

Kāwaroa Park is historically significant to the people of Ngāmotu-New Plymouth, being one of the first areas first inhabited by Ngāti Te Whiti, and Destination Play would honour that connection to the land through stories from Ngāti Te Whiti and Te Atiawa.

Ngāti Te Whiti Hapu chairwoman Julie Healey is proud of the cultural narrative weaved throughout the Destination Play at Kāwaroa.

"Destination Play will celebrate and bring to the forefront elements of our rich Ngāti Te Whiti history. Through the use of inclusive storytelling Destination Play will facilitate a more in-depth appreciation of the whenua (land), moana (sea) and te taiao (the environment) for all generations within the wider Taranaki community."

■ Find out more and contribute to Destination Play at www.taranakifoundation.org.nz/destination-play/