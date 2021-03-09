Desperately seeking Edward Jones - old photo sparks curiosity

The back of the photo says his name is Edward Jones and the photo was taken in Egypt during World War I, but no other information has been found yet. Photo / Supplied

Juanita Jordan has never met Edward Jones, and the only thing she knows about him is that he once posed for a photo in Egypt, wearing military uniform while sitting on a camel.

The photo was taken during World War I according to the caption on the back. That and the fact Edward must have been the uncle of the caption writer are the only things Juanita knows about Edward or his family. But she would like to know more.

"I wonder what happened to Edward, did he come home from the war, did he have a fmaily of his own? What of his sister, what happened to her? I would love to know the answers to all these questions, and I would also like to be able to return this photo to Edward's family as it is part of their family history."

Juanita says she was given the photo by a friend who had come across it when helping clean out a house. Juanita was immediately drawn to the photo, as she has always been interested in the first World War and the people who lived through those times.

"I thought it was too precious to throw out, and so had my friend, which is why she gave it to me as she knew I would look after it. I like the image as it is, but would also love to know more about it, to find out what happened to the man in the photo."

Juanita is aware that not all World War I "stories" have happy endings, and is sensitive to that.

"My intention isn't to stir up sadness, but rather to reunite Edward's family with this photo of him."

With only the photo and the scant information in the caption on the back, Juanita has not had much luck in her efforts to find out more about Edward and his family so far.

The caption reads "Mum's brother Edward Jones. Egypt, World War One.

Her online searches for more information have come to a dead end, but she is hoping someone might recognise Edward from the photo and be able to give her more information.

"I really do want to know more about this photo, if I can't reunite the picture with his family, then I will happily keep it myself as it is a lovely photo."

If anyone knows anything about Edward or his family, they can contact Juanita c/o the Stratford Press, PO Box 300, Stratford.