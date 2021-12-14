Demolition work begins for Hāwera town centre redevelopment project

Demolition work for the Hawera town centre upgrade is under way.

Demolition work has started in Hāwera for the town centre redevelopment project.

Project co-ordinator Phil Waite says the main demolition contractor is Whanganui-based Jurgens Demolition.

"They were the only company to tender for the work. Jurgens have also subcontracted a couple of local contractors to undertake some specific aspects of the demolition. We expect the demolition work to be completed by Christmas. The next stage is to engage the main building contractor and for that work to start early in the new year."

The tender process for construction is under way and is expected to be awarded by Christmas.

"Whilst we did not receive a registration of interest from any local contractors to lead the construction of the building, we have discussed our strong preference with the interested main contractors, to use local subcontractors where possible. The intention is the successful contractor will be able to start early in the new year and construction will take 15–18 months."

Council's key anchor project in the Hāwera town centre redevelopment is Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, says South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon.

"It means the beacon or signal fire of Ruapūtahanga, a famous Taranaki Māori ancestress. Ruapūtahanga would light the beacon as a signal for iwi to meet so they could talk, share ideas and knowledge."

Phil says Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga will be a big boost to the district's post-Covid-19 recovery.

"It will bring more foot traffic, visitors and vibrancy to the CBD, provide enhanced community services, create jobs and economic stimulus at this crucial time and improve connectivity for both the South Taranaki community and for visitors to the district."

Located on the corner of High and Regent Sts, the modern 1605sq m building will combine several facilities onto one site, including a bigger library, meeting rooms, public toilets, an art gallery and heritage exhibition space, i-Site visitor centre and cafe.

"Te Ramanui won't just be a community and visitor hub, it will be a catalyst for driving change and increasing investment, which will transform the town centre," he says.

The building, designed by architects Warren and Mahoney, takes environmental sustainability into account wherever possible, which helps keep ongoing operational costs to a minimum.

Phil says over half the funding for the development is coming from external sources with major contributions from the Government's Shovel Ready Projects Fund and the Toi Foundation.

"Council's contribution is being loan-funded with earnings from the council's Long Term Investment Fund so there is no impact on rates to fund the project."