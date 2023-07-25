Strathmore have taken the Dean Cup home after winning the first match of the series. Photo / Carol Digby

Strathmore have taken the Dean Cup home after winning the first match of the series. Photo / Carol Digby

The Dean Cup has headed west to gumboot land for a couple of weeks when challengers Strathmore defeated Glen’s Men in Black on Saturday in the Republic.

Playing on a perfect pitch, thanks to groundsman Shaggy Herlihy, Strathmore started strongly and Dean Robinson dotted down for the first try of the match.

Strathmore scored beginning of the second half but a couple of penalties by Jaun keep Whanga in front until a push-over converted try by Strathmore made it 20- 24.

Then flying Thomas Allen dotted under the posts for Whanga and we dared believe until some strategic subbing by Strathmore saw them run in three tries to make the final score 27-43.

Jaun Tantum scored three points for the Neutroski Cup with Thomas Allen getting two and Josh Armistead on one. For Strathmore William Boswell got the three,the flying Brendon Coupe scored two with Captain Jermey Newell on one.

Huge congratulations to Pat Herlihy who was made a life member of the Whangamōmona Rugby Club.

For nearly three decades Pat has been a great supporter of the club. Organising the tucker, the kit, the setting up and clean up and not to mention supplying six players for the Whanga Rugby Team. Legend.

On August 19 there will be a game in the Republic, kick off at 1pm. BYO rehydrating fluid and a plate. See you there.