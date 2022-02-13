Hawera Horticultural Society president Paul Lander.

The Hāwera War Memorial Hall was lined with hues of colour for the North Island National Dahlia Show.

The show, co-hosted by the Hāwera Horticultural Society and National Dahlia Society of New Zealand, took place over the weekend.

Hāwera Horticultural Society president Paul Lander says there were over 30 exhibitors from across the North Island.

"They were from Taranaki, Auckland, Levin and everywhere in between."

He says they were pleased to host the show.

The champion dahlias.

"With the change to the red traffic light setting, we wanted to ensure we could hold the show in a safe way for the community and exhibitors. We made the decision a week before to still go ahead once we had a plan of how to run the show effectively during the red traffic light setting."

He says the show was popular.

"It was good to see so many people come and go and look at the amazing dahlias we had in the show."

To ensure the event adhered to regulations, Paul says people were counting the numbers at the door using marbles.

The hall was filled with dahlias.

"It was very effective. Each time someone came in we added a marble to our box and once someone left we took a marble out."

National Dahlia Society of New Zealand president Dennis Rodgers says all of the entries were of an exceptional standard.

"We're very impressed. There was an amazing variety of dahlias."

Dennis says dahlias are growing in popularity.

"There is a huge growth in popularity. One person sold a year's stock of dahlias in 35 minutes. There is a big demand."