Dalton's tips for tots to grow giant sunflowers at home

Plants begin as a seed and to grow, the seed must first germinate.

Germination is what happens to a seed that has been dormant (asleep) and with enough warmth and water it will sprout (grow).

Follow Dalton's guide on how to sow your little sunflower seed so it can begin its journey and grow into a giant sunflower.

It needs warmth, sunshine, and water, a little tender loving care.

What you will need:

• Daltons Premium Seed Mix.

• Kings Seeds – Skyscraper sunflower seeds.

• Small pot e.g: yogurt container etc (just make sure it has drainage holes in the bottom).

• Small shovel.

• Water spray bottle.

• Plastic dish or icecream container to hold your pots in.

• Gloves.

• Adult to help.

Step 1: Take your small pot and fill it (almost to the top) with your Daltons Premium Seed Mix.

Step 2: Sow your sunflower seed into the soil about 1-1.5cm deep - no more than twice the diameter of the seed. (Seeds sown too deeply will not germinate).

Step 3: Add a little more soil on top and water lightly. Be sure to water regularly for even germination and growth - but don't over water as it can rot the seeds.

Step 4: Place your seed pots into an icecream or yoghurt container so they do not leak water. Find a nice warm, sunny windowsill indoors. It's very important to keep the temperature even so they germinate well.

When seedlings sprout, a set of leaves form first that look almost like a four-leaf clover. A few days later, a third single leaf will emerge that does not look like the first ones. This is called the first true leaf.

Your seedling will be big enough to plant outside (weather dependent) once it has sprouted its second set of true leaves – it should be about 10-15cm tall.

Choose a spot in the garden that gets plenty of sun throughout the day and is sheltered from the wind. Find a strong, sturdy stake that is tall enough to support your plant as it grows.

Stake the seedling when planting it so you don't disturb the plant's roots later on. Gently tie the plant to the stake with soft ties like recycled pantyhose.

Giveaway:

Daltons Sunflower pack giveaway to the value of $25.

We have a Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens prize pack to give away, so you can grow your own giant sunflowers at home. To enter, email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Daltons Sunflower giveaway in the subject line. Entries close September 7.