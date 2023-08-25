Avon Primary School pupils and staff. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki schools were awash with yellow to support Daffodil Day.

Midhirst, Avon Primary and St Patrick’s Inglewood were just some of the many schools that swapped uniforms for yellow clothes today.

Midhirst School raised $276.

Midhirst School pupils raised $276. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Avon Primary School raised $77. Jasper Ede, 11, came to school wearing a yellow banana costume. He says he’s proud of the money his school raised.

“I know that Daffodil Day helps cancer patients and that’s really important.”

Isobella McNamara, 9, says it was easy for her to find yellow to wear, as it’s one of her favourite colours.

“It’s a really pretty colour. I enjoyed wearing yellow at school to help support Daffodil Day.”

Avon Kindergarten also got involved, with pupils raising $56 for the cause.

Avon Kindergarten pupils and teachers in their yellow. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Presiding member of Te Kura O Ōtākaro (Avon School) Aimee Hooper-Ede says the Avon school and kindergarten pupils were encouraged to wear yellow, disguises or superhero costumes.

“It was awesome to see both the school and kindergarten put in an amazing effort for such an important cause.”

St Patrick’s School Inglewood celebrated Daffodil Day a week early due to hosting their colour run on Friday. The school raised $57.

St Patrick's School Inglewood raised $57.







